Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DistressContinental EuropeFinancingGermany

Corestate seeks to extend maturity of €105m notes

26 Nov 2025 | 07:44 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The firm agreed a lock-up with a significant group of holders

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Hannover Leasing packages Corestate shopping centre in mutual fund

11 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, College

Former Corestate exec sets up life science platform

5 Nov 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Ralph Winter on his investment in Deutsche Finance Group

8 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Edward Bates leaves Stam Europe

19 Sep 2025
Read