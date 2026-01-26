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FinancingInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Cortland secures £129m Canada Life refinancing

26 Jan 2026 | 14:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Loan will refinance firm's existing debt secured against Colliers Yard in Manchester

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