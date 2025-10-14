Green Street News - Homepage
OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Corum buys €90m Courbevoie office

14 Oct 2025 | 07:10 | London | by Francesco Magon

Paris building is let to multiple tenants including Kaufman & Broad

