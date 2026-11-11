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RegenerationUK & IrelandWest MidlandsResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

Council and Berkeley drop £2.2bn Birmingham regeneration deal

11 Nov 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Ladywood project was slated to deliver 10,000 homes over two decades

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