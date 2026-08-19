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RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Council expands £250m Bolton regeneration scheme

19 Aug 2026 | 15:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

1-3 Victoria Square site to be become part of wider Crompton Place regeneration

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