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RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Council expands £250m Bolton revamp

19 Aug 2026 | 15:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

1-3 Victoria Square site to be become part of wider Crompton Place regeneration

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