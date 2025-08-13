Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationHotels & LeisureResidentialRetailSouth EastStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Council fires starting gun on 2,300-home regen opportunity

13 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Development partner will be appointed to deliver mixed-use masterplan

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Development partner on board for Liverpool's Festival Gardens

12 Aug 2025
Read

Council hoists for-sale sign over Northampton's Guildhall extension

11 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Barking Riverside names new managing director

8 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Approval for first phase of 500,000 sq ft Leeds mixed-use scheme

7 Aug 2025
Read