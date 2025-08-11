OfficeEast MidlandsHotels & LeisureInvestmentOccupierRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland
11 Aug 2025 | 16:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Vail Williams will lead the disposal of a 1990s office block off St Giles' Street
Rocco Forte and Emerald Pine team up for Europe and Middle East expansion
Thai Airways offloads Mayfair block
€120m Dublin hotel refinanced
Council hoists for-sale sign over Northampton’s Guildhall extension
Panattoni buys £300m double site from delivery giant
Avison Young names head of capital markets
PHP and KKR provide updates on acceptance levels for Assura bids
Multi-let take-up tapers off – but limited development delivers prime rental growth
Investors wake up to climate risks
Standing assets form 72% of Q2 European resi investment
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
Is BTR broke?
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice
Flex office agency floated for sale
City investment manager lured to the West End
King Street grows European team with senior hires
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs