Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationDevelopmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Council inks pre-development deal for Cheshire regeneration schemes

28 Nov 2025 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Vinci UK Developments and Ion to deliver 500+ homes across Chester and Northwich

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Partners chosen for pair of Cheshire regeneration schemes

2 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

New operator brought into flagship UK build-to-rent scheme

27 Nov 2025
Read

Plans revealed for Glasgow Chinatown regeneration

27 Nov 2025
Read
Human, Person, Pedestrian

Gary Neville's Relentless on board for Manchester Kendals revamp

26 Nov 2025
Read