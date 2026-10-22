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ResidentialUK & IrelandDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Council overestimates result in 100,000-home shortfall

22 Oct 2026 | 14:18 | London | by May Agaran

Pegasus Group study reveals local authorities overstated delivery by 21% across five years

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