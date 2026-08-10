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RegenerationDevelopmentHotels & LeisureResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Council picks ECF for Portsmouth regeneration

10 Aug 2026 | 16:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

City Centre North could deliver up to 2,300 homes

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