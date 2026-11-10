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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastDevelopmentRegeneration

Council scraps £480m Wakefield city centre regeneration project

10 Nov 2026 | 15:05 | London | by May Agaran

Reform-led local authority intends to retain and revitalise Ridings shopping centre

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