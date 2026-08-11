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RegenerationDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Council seeks partner for £90m town centre regeneration

11 Aug 2026 | 15:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Blackpool Council launches a pre-market engagement via Cushman & Wakefield

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