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ResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastCommunity & Social HousingInvestmentRegeneration

Council to pump funding into Hull's £125m East Bank Urban Village

10 Nov 2026 | 15:34 | London | by May Agaran

Capital backing is sought to help unlock up to £125m of public and private investment

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