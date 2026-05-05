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PlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialTechnologyUK & Ireland

Councils test AI to speed up planning decisions

5 May 2026 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran

Pilot initiative is part of broader government push to use technology and improve efficiency

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