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RetailInvestmentPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Councils urged to use CPO powers to buy empty high-street shops

2 Feb 2026 | 15:18 | London | by May Agaran

Move to bring properties into community ownership, says housing secretary

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