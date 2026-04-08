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Policy & RegulationUK & IrelandResidential

Court grants approval for landowners’ appeal versus leasehold reforms

8 Apr 2026 | 14:33 | London | by May Agaran

Move follows High Court’s dismissal of the legal challenge

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