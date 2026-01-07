NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceLogisticsCorporateInvestment

Covivio and Blue Owl form €500m joint venture for Paris assets

7 Jan 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Properties in Vélizy-Meudon are let to defence and aerospace group Thales

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Herbs, Plant, Herbal

British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant

1 Oct 2026
Read
Office Building, Building, High Rise

European sale-and-leaseback deals slide to five-year low

28 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Atrato and GIC form €300m European supermarkets joint venture

9 Sep 2026
Read
Box, Cardboard, Carton

Blue Owl flies in for €200m Italian debut

14 Aug 2026
Read