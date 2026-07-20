NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyCorporate

Covivio appoints duo as deputy chief executives while CEO retains role

20 Jul 2026 | 16:38 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Aude Grant will share role with Alexei Dal Pastro

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Colonial SFL names France general manager

16 Jul 2026
Read
Office Building, Building, Road

Sign of the times as Covivio markets €100m Milan office

31 Oct 2022
Read
Dimitri Boulte, CEO at Société Foncière Lyonaise

Société Foncière Lyonnaise names new chief executive

16 Jun 2022
Read

Q+A: Covivio finds opportunities in Milan flexible workplace

9 Jun 2022
Read