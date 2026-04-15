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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItalyInvestmentLeasing

Covivio buys four Milan hotels for €217m

15 Apr 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Sale-and-leaseback deal inked with Invest Hospitality

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