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Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceItalySpainUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Covivio Hotels ramps up repositioning of €860m portfolio

20 Jul 2026 | 14:22 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Eight new hotel transformation projects launched in first half

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