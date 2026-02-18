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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentItalySpain

Covivio in talks over €300m worth of hotel acquisitions

18 Feb 2026 | 18:00 | London | by Natalia Vasnier, Robin Marriott

Listed property company is seeking to add further hotel exposure in Italy and Spain

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