Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceGermanyHotels & LeisureItalyOfficeRegenerationResidential

Covivio sells €132m assets in first half 

5 Aug 2025 | 07:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Offices made up largest part of disposal agreements 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

URW agrees €300m Paris hotel sale 

31 Jul 2025
Read
CBRE logo

CBRE raises earnings outlook after strong first half 

29 Jul 2025
Read

Cambridge office take-up reaches 241,000 sq ft in first half

22 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Car, Transportation

Wereldhave raises guidance after strong first half

22 Jul 2025
Read