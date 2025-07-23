Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAustriaContinental EuropeCorporate

CPI Europe executive board member steps down

23 Jul 2025 | 06:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Radka Doehring's responsibilities will transfer to Pavel Měchura

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Transportation

CPI Europe confirms €115m Budapest hotel sale

25 Jun 2025
Read

Immofinanz renames as CPI Europe

30 Jan 2025
Read

S Immo squeeze-out to take effect in December

26 Nov 2024
Read

Immofinanz buys CPI’s S Immo shares for €609m 

26 Sep 2024
Read