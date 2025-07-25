Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAustriaContinental EuropeCorporate

CPI Europe expands executive board

25 Jul 2025 | 07:10 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Vít Urbanec and Zdeněk Havelka will serve until 2027

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CPI Europe executive board member steps down

23 Jul 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Transportation

CPI Europe confirms €115m Budapest hotel sale

25 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

CPI Europe divests Bratislava mixed-use scheme

17 Feb 2025
Read

Immofinanz renames as CPI Europe

30 Jan 2025
Read