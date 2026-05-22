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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeRetail

CPI Europe secures €100m loan for Bucharest shopping centre

22 May 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

OTP Bank and ING Bank Romania provided financing

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