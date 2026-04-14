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RetailContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

CPI Europe sells pair of Italian retail parks to Ares

14 Apr 2026 | 07:18 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Firm completes exit from Italy’s retail park market

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