Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

CPI Europe to acquire €890m Czech resi portfolio  

1 Sep 2025 | 07:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises nearly 12,000 apartments  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

New York-based green energy player eyes UK and European funds

29 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, House

€30m Dublin resi portfolio hits the market

27 Aug 2025
Read

Top CEE property markets hit €5bn investment in first half

26 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

DWS snaps up €80m Copenhagen resi asset

21 Aug 2025
Read