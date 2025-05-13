Advanced Search

OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPolandRetail

CPIPG kicks off first Warsaw development

13 May 2025 | 06:56 | London | by Angelo Castillo

LightOn office project to span 23,600 sq m across 14 floors in Wola district

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Syrena acquires Warsaw office from Manova

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ghelamco finds buyer for €70m+ Warsaw office

24 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

CPI Europe divests Bratislava mixed-use scheme

17 Feb 2025
Read

CPIPG obtains €277m green refinancing for Warsaw offices 

23 May 2024
Read