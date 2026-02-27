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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkInvestmentNordicsSweden

CPP and Equinix acquire Partners-owned data centre platform

27 Feb 2026 | 12:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Transaction values pan-Nordic AtNorth company at €3.4bn

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