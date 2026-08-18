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FinancingIrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

CPP lines up €118m loan for Dublin office

18 Aug 2026 | 14:02 | London | by May Agaran

Facility is secured against office buildings 100 and 300 at the Capital Dock mixed-use scheme

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