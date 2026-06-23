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Student AccommodationResidentialUK & Ireland

CPP non-exec director exits Unite board

23 Jun 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Thomas Jackson's tenure began in 2019 following the acquisition of Liberty Living

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