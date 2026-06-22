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Student AccommodationCanadaCorporateREITResidentialUK & Ireland

CPP offloads shares in Unite Group

22 Jun 2026 | 15:11 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Canadian pension fund's holding in listed student giant now down to 7%

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