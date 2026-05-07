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Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Cracks in tribunal system revealed as Renters' Rights Act comes into force

7 May 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Latest findings from RE:UK cast doubts on the system's ability to deal with added burdens placed on it

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