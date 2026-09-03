Cresco hires Tishman director to co-head development arm

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyHotels & LeisureOfficeResidential
3 Sep 2026 | 14:57 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny
Nils Anacker succeeds Olaf Schlüter
University of Salford’s Faraday building cleared for refurb
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
Redevco signs pan-European developer at One James Street office
£40m Scottish student sale up and running
Office refurbishments in the regions: what’s changed?
Pigeon snaps up former Bury St Edmunds railway yard for mixed-use scheme
Vastint serves up latest tenant at Aire Park
Wren House closes in on €700m GIC data centre stake
Klaviyo inks 10-year deal for Dublin hub
Most office tenants plan to relocate over next three years
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
Melford seeks a little piece of Paradise with £140m deal
The seven-year property cycle is dead: here’s why