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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandOfficeFinancing

Criterion Capital secures £294m loan for West End acquisitions

13 Jan 2026 | 11:47 | London | by May Agaran

Facility to support purchase of St Giles London hotel and refinance Haymarket House

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