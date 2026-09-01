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PeopleCorporateHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Criterion revamps leadership to drive hotel expansion

1 Sep 2026 | 07:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Vaqas Farooq and Steve Silvester join as chief executive and chief financial officer, respectively

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