Croatian fund InterCapital buys €98m Zagreb shopping centre

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10 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo
GTC sells 35,000 sq m Avenue Mall
Real Estate Balance launches biennial diversity poll
Barings on investment targets: “the market is less competitive than it used to be”
Long Harbour appoints director of asset management
Montagu Evans revenue rises to £56.4m
Castleforge and Galaxy seek investor for Redhill data centre expansion
Big cities pull ahead as regional retail rebounds
SHW snares London borough’s commercial property management mandate
Despite the government’s positive tone, a clear growth policy is still missing
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
Scotland’s largest self-storage operator up for grabs
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance