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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeRetail

Croatian shopping centre owner secures €130m refi

30 Jul 2026 | 14:43 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Erste & Steiermärkische Bank provides facility to Kaufmann & Hofmann

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