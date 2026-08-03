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OfficeInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Croft’s Martley completes £60m Birmingham office purchase

3 Aug 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Acquisition of the Lewis Building and Priory Court form part of firm's UK regional office investment strategy

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