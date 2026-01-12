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OfficeNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

Cross Ocean forms joint venture for regional office assault

12 Jan 2026 | 15:30 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

New partners have acquired 11 Portland Street in Manchester

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