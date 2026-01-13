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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceESGInvestment

Crossbay acquires 37,900 sq m French logistics portfolio

13 Jan 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Sale-and-leaseback deal with Ceva involves nine assets

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