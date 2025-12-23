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LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

Crossbay and Kryalos acquire Rome last-mile asset

23 Dec 2025 | 07:35 | London | by Angelo Castillo

LF1 sells Fiumicino property spanning 52,500 sq m

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