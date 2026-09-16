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LogisticsEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Crossbay expands UK portfolio with triple acquisition

16 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Assets acquired across Golden Triangle

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