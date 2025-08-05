Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Crossbay liquidates first fund with Barcelona sale

5 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Swedish propco buys newly built warehouse

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Partners Group mulls €150m Spanish logistics sale

5 Aug 2025
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

UK listed propcos battle to cut costs

4 Aug 2025
Read

German value-add fund closes in on €43m Düsseldorf office

4 Aug 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Swedish propco buys €30m Zaragoza logistics park

29 Jul 2025
Read