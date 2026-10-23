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InvestmentLondonUK & IrelandOfficeFinancing

Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project  

23 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Owners secure capital partner and development finance for West End scheme

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