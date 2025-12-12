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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Crosstree secures buyer for £100m St James’s Square block

12 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley, David Hatcher

Joint venture agrees terms for prime Mayfair asset

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