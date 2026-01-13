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LogisticsEast MidlandsSouth EastUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Crosstree secures finance for £400m logistics portfolio acquisition

13 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Clearing bank backs deal with £230m loan

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