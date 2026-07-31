NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailLondonUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureOfficeInvestment

Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate

31 Jul 2026 | 14:24 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Move will unify its freehold and leasehold ownership

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Super-prime St James’s Street office up for sale for £61m

5 Nov 2026
Read

Greycoat and Goldman dial up occupancy at Chiswell Street scheme

5 Nov 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

German bank agrees €155m Amsterdam office portfolio refi

4 Nov 2026
Read
Plant, Vegetation, Wood

British Land to make cuts and spin off management business

4 Nov 2026
Read