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CorporateAustraliaDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Crown Estate and Lendlease finalise development partnership

1 Jul 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New development manager to be formed with work to be begin first on schemes at Euston, Silvertown and Stratford Cross

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